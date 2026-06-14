Why Is This '60s Corvette Considered Such A 'Holy Grail?'

Like many American cars of the 1960s, the Corvette was absolutely jam-packed with options — one could feasibly order these cars with anything from a basic V8 married to an automatic, all the way up to an absolute beast of a big block that could practically launch the thing into the stratosphere. Three main factors influence a Corvette's collectability: Rarity, historical provenance, and which of those options were checked off. Combining all three is what sets one specific Corvette trim head and shoulders above the competition. Yes, we're referring to the infamous L88-equipped big block models of the 1960s.

What is an L88 Corvette, though? To put it in a single sentence, it's the ultimate realization of the automaker's engineering head Zora Arkus-Duntov — a true factory racer that crammed a massive 427 cubic-inch engine under the hood of a svelte sports car. Only 216 total were built between 1967 and 1969, with the early 1967 C2 Stingray examples being the rarest. Only 20 of those exist; no one knows how many actually survive today, but it's more than likely in the low single-figures with factory-correct parts and powertrain. In other words, this is GM's equivalent to something like Dodge's LO23 Hemi Dart, except it's even rarer (at least for model year 1967).

That takes care of the car's rarity and the weirdly specific option number, but what about historic provenance? Here's where it gets interesting, and ties into the Corvette's storied and somewhat controversial early days of racing. Let's dive in and discuss the incredible tale behind this equally incredible automobile, and why they command seven-figure prices today.