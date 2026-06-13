5 Sports Cars With The Best Fuel Economy In 2026

The most efficient version of BMW's sporty convertible is the Z4 sDrive30i, which achieves 28 mpg combined according to the EPA. Even the more potent Z4 M40i isn't far behind, hitting 25 mpg combined. The catch is that BMW requires drivers to buy premium gasoline, but many of the other cars here come with the same requirement. With a full tank, the sDrive30i can drive 384 miles before it runs dry, according to official estimates.

It's not often that a car turns out to be more efficient in the real world than its efficiency numbers suggest, but our reviewer managed to eke 30 mpg out of the Z4 M40i when they tested it in Eco Pro mode. Of course, the appeal of a car like this isn't to drive it around as frugally as possible, but even in its other driving modes, the Z4 remained impressively efficient for a sports car.

That's not to say that most drivers will be necessarily thinking about efficiency figures when they drive the car. Whether it was cruising on a long road trip or testing the car's ability to go sideways in the snow, our reviewer found the Z4 thoroughly enjoyable to be behind the wheel of. It might be one of the priciest and least practical options here, but the driving experience more than makes up for it.