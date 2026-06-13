5 Common Problems With Whirlpool Dishwashers

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Whirlpool is well known as a reliable dishwasher manufacturer. Buyers generally seem to be happy with most of these dishwashers, with a vast majority of the models the company makes being highly rated on retail sites, such as Home Depot and Lowe's. The company has been around for over a hundred years and is one of the few appliance brands that still makes many of its products in the USA. But just because the company's dishwashers are well-liked doesn't necessarily mean they're bulletproof.

There's nothing worse than scraping and rinsing an entire sink full of plates and loading them into your dishwasher only to find that it doesn't work — particularly if you don't know exactly what it is that broke or how costly it will be to fix. It could be that the dishes themselves aren't clean, that the machine has developed a leak, or even something as simple as the items not drying all the way. Dishwashers can be surprisingly complex machines that have to deal with a lot of crud, day in and day out. Understanding why and how these problems occur is the first step in knowing how to address them.

While Whirlpool-brand dishwashers aren't particularly temperamental in comparison to most other brands, it's still worth taking a look at the most common problems that customers report having with them. That way, new buyers can decide for themselves if these machines are worth the risk, and those who already own them can be prepeared for any issues they might face down the line.