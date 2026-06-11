5 New Home Depot Products That Come In Handy In The Garage
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No matter what you need, if it's a home improvement item, power tool, or appliance, odds are Home Depot has it. In fact, it's even possible to find some pretty unexpected items from Home Depot, along with all of the finds you'd expect to be there. When it comes to its selection of at-home essentials, there's no shortage of products in the wide Home Depot catalog that are perfect for the garage, enhancing the space in more ways than one.
Looking over the current offerings, you'll see that Home Depot can improve a garage in multiple ways. Enhanced garage function, tool and other item storage, cleaning solutions, and more are all areas covered by different brands. Even with this already varied selection, though, the hardware chain is still expanding its garage-focused offerings. Some potential game-changers have hit the Home Depot website and physical locations recently.
If you want to take your garage to the next level, Home Depot could be the place to shop. These are just some of the store's newest handy garage products.
1. StoreYour Hi-Port 2 ceiling storage rack
In a small garage, or one with loads of tall items like ladders, ground-level storage space will disappear quickly. As a result, you sometimes have to get creative to keep your garage walkable, even using the ceiling to your advantage. One of Home Depot's newer products, the StoreYour Hi-Port 2 ladder ceiling storage rack, is intended to make the most of this seemingly unusable space, giving you somewhere to slide your ladders when they're not in use. For $79.99, it even includes the necessary mounting hardware to attach it to your garage ceiling.
Despite the name, the Hi-Port 2 ceiling storage rack can hold more than just ladders, accommodating gear up to 36 inches wide. The Home Depot listing recommends using the solid steel rack for items such as kayaks, snowboards, skis, and similar items. Of course, just make sure your items don't exceed the 150-pound or 75-pound-per-side weight limit. There's also the potential to stack stored items, since the center supports are adjustable, allowing between 10 and 18 inches of storage height.
2. Ridgid wet/dry vacuum kit
It's easy for a garage to fall into disarray, even if you don't use this space much. Thus, garage cleaning can become a substantial task, so it's crucial to have the right appliances to get it done. A relatively new offering from Home Depot comes from one of the top shop vacuum brands out there, Ridgid. The Ridgid 16-gallon wet/dry vacuum kit is currently listed on the store's website for $238.88 and includes several key pieces. The set comes with the vacuum itself, six attachments for the hose to handle specific cleaning tasks, a fine-dust filter, and wet-and-dry debris bags.
When it comes to performance, Ridgid advertises this unit as providing 202 CFM of airflow and 396 air watts of suction power, with a peak of 7.0 horsepower. Overall, Ridgid claims this is a 25% improvement over the 6.0 horsepower vacuum model. This vacuum has a 16-gallon drum, a 7-foot hose, a 20-foot power cord, and features wheels and an extended cart handle for mobility. Ridgid also covers this vacuum with its full lifetime warranty, protecting customers and their tool budgets against workmanship defects.
3. Garvee two-shelf rolling storage cabinet
There are many ways to organize a garage. While one of the best rolling tool chests is good for power and hand tools, a rolling storage cabinet can also handle tools, along with other bulkier items. An option to consider comes from the brand Garvee: the two-shelf freestanding rolling storage cabinet. This new storage solution is available through Home Depot for $144.99, and the product description makes it seem like a solid choice for durable garage storage.
Per its Home Depot listing, the Garvee rolling storage cabinet is made of cold-rolled steel with a powder-coated finish, which it claims offers superior durability and corrosion resistance. The two adjustable shelves and the bottom shelf each have a weight capacity of 80 pounds. There are four swiveling wheels on the bottom for easy movement, and there's a lock on the front for added security. Dimension-wise, the cabinet measures 31.5 inches wide, 35.4 inches tall, and 16.5 inches deep. Additionally, one of the doors has a built-in pegboard for even more storage.
4. BendPak Apex two-post car lift
Many look to their home garages as places to work on vehicles, though this can be difficult because space is limited. Especially when trying to get under a car, a tight garage can quickly become a hindrance. That's where something like the recently released BendPak Apex AL10C two-post car lift can come in handy. While no small purchase at $4,195, for those with the need and the garage space for it, it's a serious upgrade over budget-friendly yet still effective home garage car lift alternatives.
All in all, this lift doesn't look like much. It consists of just two steel columns featuring 6-inch-by-6-inch lifting carriages, with base plates underneath for stability and a connection bar across the top. However, once assembled, this lift can accomplish a lot. It has a 10,000-pound lift capacity and a lift height between 3 and 78.5 inches, advertised as capable of raising passenger vehicles, performance cars, and light trucks alike. It operates on a direct-drive dual-cylinder hydraulic system, which is said to produce a smooth lifting action while reducing maintenance over time. It's worth pointing out that it also comes with an Apex limited warranty.
5. Vrbgify 30-bin wall organizer
It's not uncommon for garages to become havens for screws, nuts, and bolts that rolled away and seemingly disappeared. Should they remain in their designated area, it's difficult to keep them all sorted and organized without proper storage. For those with particularly large hardware assortments, Home Depot now offers the Vrbgify 30-bin wall-mounted storage rack to keep all your tiny items sorted. This level of organization costs $82.91.
The 30 individual containers come in three colors and two sizes. The 12 red containers are the largest at roughly 4 inches wide, 2.8 inches tall, and 6.4 inches deep. Meanwhile, the nine orange and nine blue containers are 3.8 inches wide, around 2 inches tall, and 3.6 inches deep. As for the overall wall space needed for this organizer, you'll want to set aside space for a 25.2-inch-wide, 15-inch-tall, and 7.3-inch-deep unit. Two mountable pegboards hold onto the containers, which are removable for some degree of customization.