NC Driver Learns That Lemon Laws Come With A Giant Catch

The thought of having to spend big money to repair your vehicle, not to mention the hassle of being without a car while those repairs are made, is something no car owner wants to deal with. Fortunately, there are ways owners and buyers can mitigate that risk.

For starters, you can try to pick a car known for reliability and low repair costs. You can also, of course, buy a brand-new, nearly-new, or certified used vehicle with a factory warranty. Having a warranty won't prevent your vehicle from needing repairs, but it will make those repairs much cheaper and easier to deal with.

But what if a vehicle's issues go beyond simple repairs or warranty work? Perhaps the problems are so frequent or so severe that they render the car functionally unusable or even dangerous to operate — to say nothing of its greatly diminished value. This is where lemon laws come in. Lemon laws are designed to protect car buyers in the event of vehicle problems that go beyond the norm. However, not every problematic car is a lemon, as the tale of one North Carolina car owner (via WFMY News) exemplifies. There, as in many other states, a car must be new and suffer recurring — and replicable — defects before it qualifies as a lemon.