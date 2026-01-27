Local News Pressures Kia Into Buying Back Dangerous Recalled Car

A woman reached out to her local news station after Kia left her without a car for over three weeks. Riverdale, Georgia resident Kayla Tapley told Channel 2 Action News that she initially left her 2023 Kia K5 at a dealership to be serviced following a recall for expanding fuel tanks. After receiving a video showing that her vehicle was indeed affected by the issue, Kia informed Tapley that her car was unsafe. This led the automaker to keep her car for over three weeks, allegedly without offering her any information, updates, or a loaner for the entire time.

"It was insane," Tapley told Channel 2. "My whole world got flipped upside down in the span of 30 minutes." Tapley, left without a car, resorted to paying her co-workers to pick her up and drop her off after work. With no end in sight to the frustrating situation, Tapley contacted Channel 2. The news station asked Kia for comment, which resulted in Tapley suddenly receiving a loaner vehicle. Kia then sent Tapley a letter offering to buy back her car, pay off her loan, and give her an extra $3,200. Kia hasn't commented on the situation.