Local News Pressures Kia Into Buying Back Dangerous Recalled Car
A woman reached out to her local news station after Kia left her without a car for over three weeks. Riverdale, Georgia resident Kayla Tapley told Channel 2 Action News that she initially left her 2023 Kia K5 at a dealership to be serviced following a recall for expanding fuel tanks. After receiving a video showing that her vehicle was indeed affected by the issue, Kia informed Tapley that her car was unsafe. This led the automaker to keep her car for over three weeks, allegedly without offering her any information, updates, or a loaner for the entire time.
"It was insane," Tapley told Channel 2. "My whole world got flipped upside down in the span of 30 minutes." Tapley, left without a car, resorted to paying her co-workers to pick her up and drop her off after work. With no end in sight to the frustrating situation, Tapley contacted Channel 2. The news station asked Kia for comment, which resulted in Tapley suddenly receiving a loaner vehicle. Kia then sent Tapley a letter offering to buy back her car, pay off her loan, and give her an extra $3,200. Kia hasn't commented on the situation.
Why were these Kia models recalled?
In November 2025, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 25,000 Kia vehicles after it was discovered that a fuel tank issue was causing them to melt. These 2021 to 2024 models were manufactured in Georgia and feature a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine. Kayla Tapley had one of those vehicles and showed Channel 2 footage of the fuel tank appearing extremely close to the exhaust pipe.
According to the NHTSA, the valve that controls airflow from the charcoal canister to the engine could deteriorate in some models, allowing pressurized air to flow into the fuel tank. As a result, these affected fuel tanks would expand, eventually contacting nearby hot exhaust pipes. This could then cause the fuel tank to melt and start leaking. The recall stated that owners of affected vehicles could get the necessary parts replaced at the dealership and receive reimbursement. It's unclear why the Kia dealership allegedly kept hold of Tapley's car for weeks without answers. It's worth noting that this is not the only time the Kia K5 has been recalled in the past few years.