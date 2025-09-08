Kia K5 Recall: What's The Issue? (And How To Know If You're Affected)

Just over a month ago, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) served a double whammy of notices to Kia that prompted a recall of two popular vehicles. The recall covers the Kia Telluride and K5 models. In case you own the latter, your car might be subject to recall and subsequent services if it falls within the 2023 to 2025 model years. The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) first informed Kia about a trim detachment problem in May this year.

The number of cars affected by the recall stands at 100,063 vehicles. "The left and right rear window trim pieces may loosen and detach," says the NHTSA notice. The agency, which falls under the aegis of the United States Department of Transportation, first notified Kia about the structural issue affecting the K5's roof and pillars in the second week of July. Owing to the loose connection, the trim pieces can detach from the car and pose a safety hazard for other vehicles on the road and potentially resulting in an accident.

According to Kia, the "C-pillar garnish face plate may progressively delaminate and become loose from the base of the molding." The company blames supplier quality issues for the C-pillar stability problems on the K5. If a car with a defective C-pillar assembly continues to be driven, the face plate will eventually detach. If that happens while the car is moving at speed, it could be a serious safety risk for other cars on the road. Kia's Safety Office, however, determined that if the garnish assembly does fall off, it "does not present an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety."