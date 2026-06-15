5 Cool Tech Products You Can Find On Amazon Outlet In June 2026

If you run a household that features a cat, there's no getting around the need for some enhanced cleaning gadgets. Cats can get just about anywhere in your home, and some creative solutions are usually necessary to keep your pet safe and protect your belongings. Cleanliness is also an important issue to consider, and the Upfas Self-Cleaning Automatic Cat Litter Box is a solid option to handle that element. The litter box is available at Amazon for $127, marked down 15% off its typical price. The litter box is controlled via a smart app and connects through Bluetooth or WiFi. The app can give you insight into a variety of health details for your cat, including its weight and some key details about usage history. This can be a strong indicator of certain health concerns, such as an increase in frequency or other strange bathroom alterations in your pet's routine. The box comes from a strangely named Amazon seller brand, but user reviews paint a positive picture overall, making this a potentially valuable addition for any home with a feline friend.

When you need to change out the litter and engage in a more robust clean, the drum separates easily and is fully washable with a hose or other water source. Between changes, however, the litter box performs its own self-cleaning functionality. While handling its duties, the box produces a noise level below 35 dB, which is comparable to the humming output of your refrigerator for reference. A self-cleaning litter box can make your life significantly easier, limiting the amount of time spent handling the less appealing cleaning tasks of caring for a pet.