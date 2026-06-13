How To Reset A Whirlpool Washer The Right Way

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When a washing machine acts up, it can be tough to troubleshoot the problem, especially if you're not familiar with the brand. Whirlpool is consistently ranked among the best washing machine brands, but even reliable appliances can still run into issues like managing to shift across the floor during a cycle. In many cases, a reset can often get things back on track. To reset a Whirlpool washer, the brand recommends simply unplugging the unit or switching off the breaker, thus cutting the power completely. Then wait a few minutes before powering back up again.

Some Whirlpool washers also allow cycle interruption through the control panel. On certain models, you can press and hold the Start/Pause or Power/Cancel button for a few seconds, which stops the cycle. On other models, you can use either the Cancel or Stop button in the same way to end the current wash operation. This allows the washer to return to a neutral state before beginning a new cycle. However, these reset options can vary by model, making it tough to know which button combination will work for you. It's best to consult your owner's manual, which should have the information you need.

Before attempting a reset, it's also important to check the Control Lock setting. When this option is activated, the washer will not run and the buttons will likely not respond when you press them. You should be able to turn this off by holding the Control Lock button for about three seconds, restoring normal operation so you can run a new cycle.