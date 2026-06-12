Why Do Some Traffic Lights Have Two Red Arrows?

A lot of times, when we think of traffic lights, we think of green, yellow, and red. But in reality, it's not that simple — and it can start to get confusing when you come across lights you've never seen before. Most drivers have seen a red arrow, which indicates that you may not take that turn while it's on. But a few years back, drivers were thrown off by the flashing double arrow red lights implemented in a Texas town.

If a traffic light has two red arrows, it's simply a way to emphasize the necessity to stop at the light and not make the turn. If the arrows are solid, you have to wait for the light to turn green before you can make that turn. If the arrows are flashing, you can make that turn after making sure traffic is clear. The double arrows are believed to be more effective than the usual red circle when trying to get drivers to stop, with Traffic Engineer, Peter Eng, telling CBS News that the two arrows "more obvious" despite the initial confusion.