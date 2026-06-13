What's The Difference Between A Pickup And Utility Truck?

The terms "pickup" and "utility truck" are often used interchangeably, even though they aren't always supposed to be. Sure, there's an overlap here and there, but the two handle very different jobs.

The pickup is the more common term, so let's start there. Merriam-Webster defines a pickup truck as "a light truck having an enclosed cab and an open body with low sides and tailgate." In other words, what typifies a pickup is that open cargo bed at the back. This bed is typically left open to the sky, unless you opt for a tonneau cover, a truck cap, or a camper shell. There's plenty of other stuff that can change from one truck to the next, like the size, but the bed stays put.

The word itself actually traces back to Henry Ford and a special version of the 1925 Model T Roadster with a bed on the rear, which he coined the term "pickup" for. The goal with that vehicle was to provide farmers with something they could put to work. Roughly 135,000 units were sold throughout its life — and the term eventually caught on as well.

Meanwhile, the other term, "utility truck," has had a fuzzier start. One of the earliest mentions was with the WWII Willys Jeep, which was billed by AM General as the country's first four-wheel-drive tactical utility truck. Eventually, it settled onto other purpose-built pickups that power, water, and telecom crews drive.

The overarching meaning is a pickup truck built for a specific task, rather than being multipurpose. The Oxford Pocket Dictionary defines a utility vehicle, also called a utility truck, as "a truck with low sides designed for carrying small loads." That sounds generalized, but when an American says utility truck, they usually mean a work rig and aren't thinking of a consumer pickup at all.