Where Are CM Truck Beds Made & What Flat Deck Sizes Do They Offer?

It's great to own a sturdy pickup truck – it gives you plenty of hauling and towing functionality without driving around in a vehicle so large that it can't fit under a bridge. That said, while most pickup trucks are built fairly tough, they could always be tougher. We're not just talking about small modifications like adding lights or covers, but replacements of the whole bed. This is why some brands manufacture after-market truck beds, designed to replace a pickup's stock bed with something wider, sturdier, or more multifunctional. One such brand is CM Truck Beds.

CM Truck Beds offers a wide variety of truck beds in a multitude of shapes and sizes, from simple steel shelves to replace an old truck bed to massive aluminum beds that could exponentially increase your truck's original capacity. Of course, if you're making a substantial modification to your truck's body like that, it's only fair to want to know exactly where your new components are coming from, not to mention exactly how much they'll alter your vehicle's dimensions. CM Truck Beds is based here in the United States and its products run the gamut from stock lengths to hefty increases.