Where Are CM Truck Beds Made & What Flat Deck Sizes Do They Offer?
It's great to own a sturdy pickup truck – it gives you plenty of hauling and towing functionality without driving around in a vehicle so large that it can't fit under a bridge. That said, while most pickup trucks are built fairly tough, they could always be tougher. We're not just talking about small modifications like adding lights or covers, but replacements of the whole bed. This is why some brands manufacture after-market truck beds, designed to replace a pickup's stock bed with something wider, sturdier, or more multifunctional. One such brand is CM Truck Beds.
CM Truck Beds offers a wide variety of truck beds in a multitude of shapes and sizes, from simple steel shelves to replace an old truck bed to massive aluminum beds that could exponentially increase your truck's original capacity. Of course, if you're making a substantial modification to your truck's body like that, it's only fair to want to know exactly where your new components are coming from, not to mention exactly how much they'll alter your vehicle's dimensions. CM Truck Beds is based here in the United States and its products run the gamut from stock lengths to hefty increases.
CM Truck Beds is based in Kingston, Oklahoma
If you're worried about adding parts to your truck that have come from some random country you've never heard of, don't be — CM Truck Beds is headquartered here in the United States, specifically in the city of Kingston, Oklahoma. Near the company's headquarters in Kingston is also where it owns and operates a factory for manufacturing most of its specialty truck beds, as well as its skirted truck beds. The technology and manufacturing techniques utilized in this factory are holdovers from CM Truck Beds' parent company, Big Tex Trailers.
As for the brand's flat beds and similar products, CM Truck Beds operates a secondary factory also in the state of Oklahoma, specifically in the city of Madill. This facility was CM Truck Beds' original headquarters, but while the lion's share of the current day-to-day business has moved over to Kingston, the Madill factory is still up and running, producing its basic flat bed models.
Steel and aluminum decks are available in lengths ranging from 84 inches to 11 feet
CM Truck Bed products are available in several different configurations, including stake bodies for high levels of strength and carrying capacity, highly-customizable service bodies with extra storage for toolboxes and built-in tools like cranes, and specialty bodies for landscapers, contractors, and various other industrial applications. If you don't need anything super-specialized, though, CM Truck Beds also offers simple flat decks that can be mounted onto a regular pickup truck body, either for enhancement or replacement.
These flat decks come in both steel and aluminum compositions and are available in a handful of different shapes, sizes, and, of course, lengths. The steel flat decks come in five different configurations, and measure in at lengths ranging from a mere 84 inches all the way up to 11 feet and 4 inches. The only exception to this is the SK Deluxe Steel Utility Body, which starts at 8 feet, 6 inches.
The aluminum flat decks, meanwhile, come in six different configurations and offer similar lengths to the steel bodies. The differences are the AL RS All Aluminum Flat Deck, which only goes up to 9 feet, 4 inches, and the ALTM Aluminum Tradesman, which starts at 9 feet, 4 inches.