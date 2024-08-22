Kawasaki Mule Vs. Polaris Ranger: What's The Difference Between These Popular UTVs?

The very first utility task vehicle (UTV), as they're known today, was launched in 1988 with Kawasaki's Mule (multi-use light equipment). Since that time, many manufacturers have jumped into the side-by-side market, with major players like Honda, Yamaha, Polaris, and Can-Am battling for market share. While Kawasaki might have been the first to introduce the modern UTV, Polaris made waves in 1999 with their release of the 6x6 Ranger. Fast forward to today, and these two colossal powersports brands are still duking it out with Kawasaki's Mule in one corner and the Polaris Ranger in the other. In terms of market share, 2023 figures show that Polaris is the leader, with Kawasaki placing fifth out of the top ten brands of off-road vehicles, per MotorcyclesData.com.

But for those comparing these models, there are several distinctions between them. The Kawasakis are more affordable in price and straightforward in their design, but the Polaris offers greater muscle and more advanced features.