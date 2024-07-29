6 Of The Best Accessories For Your Kawasaki Mule
Kawasaki is perhaps most famous for its motorcycles, like the iconic Kawasaki Ninja bike, and its powerful jet skis. However, the Japanese manufacturer produces a lot more than just motorcycles and jet skis. The company also builds dirt bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides, and even a handful of electric vehicles. When it comes to side-by-sides or utility task vehicles (UTVs), the Kawasaki Mule is one of the more underrated models on the market. But that doesn't take away from its utility, and the Mule offers a lot of impressive features and benefits for outdoor enthusiasts and workers.
The Kawasaki Mule comes in various models and with varying capabilities. But despite its wide range of applications and uses, not all Mules roll off the lot ready to handle every single job you can throw at them. Sometimes, a few extra accessories are necessary. While a vast selection of Kawasaki Mule accessories and upgrades exists, there are a few items that may be more useful than others. Of course, it all depends on how you plan to use your UTV, and the utility you can get from various add-ons will differ based on the types of jobs you plan to complete with your Mule. That said, there are some accessories that are almost universally handy. We checked out various online vendors, as well as testimony from real Mule owners, and we compiled this list of accessories based on things like product features and price. We'll cover our methodology in more detail at the end of this article. For now, check out these six helpful accessories for your Kawasaki Mule.
Scratch-resistant windshield
Like many ATVs and UTVs, the Kawasaki Mule does not typically come with a windshield. While that may not be a huge deal in low-speed situations and mild climates, the lack of a windshield can be a problem in extreme weather conditions or while driving at high speeds. Not only do windshields do the obvious — i.e., prevent wind from chafing your skin and blurring your vision as you drive — but they can also protect you from debris like mud, insects, and gravel, as well as extreme weather like rain, sleet, and snow. If you plan to use your Mule at high speeds or year-round in various types of weather, a windshield could be a solid investment.
If you're looking for a solid windshield for your Kawasaki Mule, the Kawasaki Mule Pro Scratch Resistant Windshield by Rough Country could be a worthwhile buy. The windshield measures 58.28-inches by 35.06-inches and is built using robust polycarbonate to provide protection against the elements, rocks, tree limbs, and various other types of debris. It's designed to fit various Mule models built between 2016 and 2024 and features a contoured design with a solid inner and outer coating to protect against scuffs and scratches. The windshield comes with a rubber seal for a precise fit, and the product is built to fit aftermarket or stock roofs. The Rough Country windshield costs $239.95 and features 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 62 Rough Country customer reviews.
Tow hitch
The Kawasaki Mule comes with a small cargo bed similar to those found in pickup trucks. While that space is great for transporting things like firewood and smaller tools, it's not ideal for larger loads and heavier-duty equipment. Unfortunately, towing a bigger load or a trailer almost always requires a hitch setup. While some Kawasaki Mules may leave the factory with a hitch pre-installed (depending on the model options), not all do. If you plan to pull a trailer, use your Mule to extricate a vehicle stuck in the mud, or use various farming implements, you may need to invest in a hitch.
The downside to installing a hitch is that many setups involve at least two parts: the receiver and the hitch itself. Often, those parts are sold separately, necessitating multiple purchases. Fortunately, that's not always the case. You can pick up a Kawasaki Mule Trio HD Receiver Hitch with 2" Ball by ATV TEK to increase your Mule's utility quickly and easily. Designed to bolt directly to your Mule's frame, the Mule Trio hitch includes a receiver, two-inch ball hitch, hitch pin, and a three-way design that allows you to haul various types of equipment and machinery without swapping hitches. It's designed to fit various Kawasaki Mule, Teryx, and Teryx KRX models built between 2010 and 2024. The product is built with rugged high-grade steel for long-lasting durability and has a three-inch rise to help keep your trailers and equipment level while towing. The kit costs $75 and is available through Everything Kawasaki Offroad and various other sellers.
Cargo bed rack
We mentioned that Kawasaki Mules are built with small cargo beds that typically aren't large enough to handle massive loads of material or equipment. Fortunately, with a Kawasaki Mule, you aren't limited to what comes with a stock vehicle — there are plenty of add-ons and upgrades that you can use to drastically increase your Mule's utility and cargo space. If you need to haul a large trailer, we've already covered a great hitch option. But if you're interested in increasing the luggage space on your Mule itself, you have plenty of options from which to choose.
The Kawasaki Mule Overbed Cargo Rack by Kolpin could be a solid option for anyone interested in increasing the cargo space around their Mule's bed. The rack is designed to be installed above the Mule's bed and stretches nearly the entire width of the stock cargo space. The basket measures 46.4-inches by 20-inches, is 4.2-inches deep, and provides a weight capacity of 150 pounds. It features a solid steel construction, drain hole slots that can double as tool organizers, and a built-in bottle opener. The product description states that you can install the rack easily in five minutes, but that the mounting hardware is not included. It's designed to fit Mule, Teryx, and Teryx KRX models built between 2015 and 2024 and comes with a price tag of $309.99. The overbed rack features 4.8 out of 5 stars based on various Kolpin customer reviews, and the product is available through various sellers.
Rear plow
One of the top reasons that many people invest in UTVs or side-by-sides is to help complete various tasks on their farms, ranches, or job sites. Kawasaki Mules, and vehicles like them, are excellent options for people who need to transport material and equipment or use small farming implements but don't want to invest in a full-size tractor. Side-by-sides allow you to connect various attachments like augers, tillers, and plows, pull things like trailers and buggies, or haul small loads of dirt, gravel, and firewood.
There are many different types of attachments you can use to increase your Mule's efficiency and utility, but plows are one of the most useful all-around. The Dirtworks 60" Rear Plow Blade by Kolpin Powersports could be a solid option for small-scale farmers, those who live in areas with snowy winters, or anyone who lives in a rural area with dirt or gravel roads. The plow is designed to clear debris and smooth over surfaces like dirt or gravel roads and garden beds, but you can also use it to move snow in the winter and various other materials like mulch and dirt. The 60-inch plow blade can be used at five different angles, and it includes a wear bar that you can replace and reverse for extended use. The Kolpin plow is designed for use with Kawasaki Mule, Ridge, Teryx, and Teryx KRX 1000 models built between 2010 and 2024. It costs $399.99 and features 5 out of 5 stars based on Kolpin customer reviews.
Seat cover
People use side-by-sides and UTVs like the Kawasaki Mule for various tasks and projects. However, some of the most common applications for these vehicles include things like farm and ranch work and outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, camping, and overlanding. Considering that these activities take place exclusively outside and frequently in rough conditions or inclement weather, it should come as no surprise that it's incredibly common for UTVs to be covered in mud and dirt. That's probably not a huge deal for many side-by-side owners — after all, UTVs are designed for messy work and play. That said, it's still nice to have a moderately clean vehicle, especially if we're talking about interior spaces like the floorboards and seats.
Fortunately, maintaining a clean interior space in your Mule doesn't have to be overly difficult. You can pick up a Kawasaki Mule Black Seat Cover by KemiMoto to protect your Mule's front bench seat. The seat cover is waterproof, as well as tear- and weather-resistant. It's designed to fit snugly and features an elastic cord for a secure fit. Kemimoto describes the cover as easy to clean and long-lasting, and the company builds the product using durable 900D fabric that's coated for protection. It fits various Mule models built between 2010 and 2022. The seat cover costs $69.99 and features 4.5 out of 5 stars based on Kemimoto customer reviews.
LED light bar
It's not unusual for off-road vehicles to get a lot of use during the nighttime or in low-light conditions. That's because on a farm or ranch, the job doesn't end just because the sun sets. Likewise, when camping or hunting, you frequently have to set up or tear down your gear during the twilight hours. Headlamps, lanterns, and flashlights can all help, but those tools are really only useful once you arrive at the work zone or campsite. If you're driving home across a hundred acres after a long day of work, or you're traveling to your favorite hidden fishing hole at the crack of dawn, you may require something a bit more powerful than your Mule's stock headlights.
If you're someone who regularly uses your Mule in low-light conditions, the 40-Inch Black Series LED Light Bar from Rough Country could be a solid investment. The 240-watt light bar is capable of producing nearly 20,000 lumens and features 80 individual high-intensity 3-watt LEDs. The bar and wiring harness feature an IP67 waterproof rating, and a durable die-cast aluminum housing helps ensure the product's long-lasting performance. The light bar measures 43-inches long by 3-inches tall and comes with harmonic silencers to prevent noise at high speeds. The Rough Country Black Series light bar costs $219.95 and features 5 out of 5 stars based on more than 60 customer reviews.
Why did we choose these accessories?
We considered a few primary criteria when selecting items for this list: price and product features, and we also looked into what Mule owners and UTV enthusiasts had to say. First, we chose to search for accessories that cost less than $500. That budget is fairly limiting when it comes to UTV gear, but it's not impossible to find quality items for less than that price. Each of the products covered here falls well-under the $500-mark. We also considered product features, and we searched for accessories that provide real utility and practical upgrades for Kawasaki Mule owners. Finally, we wanted to know what actual Mule owners and UTV enthusiasts had to say regarding useful accessories, upgrades, and add-ons. As previously mentioned, the Kawasaki Mule isn't the most popular UTV on the market, meaning there isn't a lot of owner commentary online. However, we were able to find a few interesting threads, and several of the products we highlighted here were inspired by comments left by Mule owners.
All of that said, remember that the best accessories for you will depend on how you plan to use your Kawasaki Mule. If you're planning to use your Mule for farm or ranch work, the tools and accessories you may need will probably be different from those required by hunters and campers. It's important that you do a little research for yourself and that you understand your own needs thoroughly before spending money on products that ultimately may not work for you.