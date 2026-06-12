The US Air Force's Tanker Fleet Is Facing Big Changes In 2027

Even as the face of modern air power has evolved, the aerial tanker, in many ways, remains the backbone of the United States Air Force. Tankers can refuel planes in flight, expanding other planes' combat range exponentially. This allows aircraft to conduct marathon missions and fly thousands of miles from their bases, or to remain on station in combat areas for extended periods.

Given the tanker's everlasting strategic importance, it's not surprising that the National Defense Authorization Act has called for an increase in the inventory of the USAF's active tanker aircraft over the next few years. However, for a variety of reasons, including the trouble-plagued rollout of the new KC-46 Pegasus, building up the fleet in a short time frame is not going to be an easy task.

This need for a larger tanker inventory and the wait time for new KC-46 deliveries means that the planned retirement for some aging KC-135s is going to be put off through 2027 and beyond, keeping these legacy aircraft in the sky for longer than anticipated. Additionally, this comes on top of added pressure on the tanker fleet from recent combat operations in Iran, which have seen American tankers being both destroyed and damaged in accidents and missile attacks.