The Worst Cars For Fuel Economy All Have Something In Common

There are two types of car buyers. One wants a point-A-to-point-B machine — reliable, efficient, and perfectly adequate. The other kind is the enthusiast, someone who thinks of a car as both transportation and a source of pleasure and excitement. These buyers chase luxury, performance, and the kind of driving experience that can't be measured in miles per gallon. It should come as no surprise, then, that enthusiast vehicles consistently top the list of the worst cars for fuel economy.

Take a look at every new car on sale ranked by EPA fuel efficiency figures, and a clear pattern emerges among the worst offenders. There is no efficiency-focused hybrid assistance or tiny three-cylinder turbo engines here — these vehicles are built for power and capability. This is also why every single vehicle mentioned in our luxury cars with the worst MPG article is an enthusiast's luxury performance car. What they share is displacement, ambition, and a total indifference to the pump.

The Lamborghini Revuelto pairs a 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors, and still only manages 12 mpg. The Ferrari Purosangue takes that same 6.5-liter V12 formula and drops it into an SUV body, also arriving at 12 combined mpg. The Rolls-Royce Ghost brings a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 to the party and delivers 14 mpg combined. The common thread? They take a supercar, an SUV, and a luxury sedan and turn them up to 11 with a 12-cylinder engine, with no regard for fuel efficiency whatsoever.