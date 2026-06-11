If Your Car Has A Snowflake Button Near The Gear Shift, Here's What It Does

Depending on the car you have and the region it's sold in, you may have spotted a little snowflake button sitting somewhere near your gear shift. You might be wondering what it does, and even more so if you've also got another snowflake button in your car, sitting near the climate controls. The short answer is that it turns on a dedicated Snow Mode, a driver setting that tunes your car for snowy and slippery conditions.

In that kind of weather, it's very easy for your wheels to spin too quickly and lose traction, so to make up for that, Snow Mode makes your car slower to react when your foot lands on the accelerator. At the same time, the transmission changes its habits, shifting into higher gears earlier than normal – so early, in fact, that it sometimes pulls away in second gear rather than first. Even the traction control, which you should never turn off, gets jumpier and steps in sooner, especially when it senses a wheel losing grip. In Hyundai's version (available on the Tucson, Venue, and Santa Fe), the wheel spin is checked every fiftieth of a second, and if one tire starts to slide, it quietly shuffles torque over to the others, helping keep you pointed where you actually meant to go.