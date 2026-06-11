No Roof, A Mustang V8 And A $560,000 Tag: Does This Ford-Inspired Roadster Deliver On The Road?

If SP40 Restomod is a name you've never heard before, that's probably because it's a custom, one-off tribute car — at least until 40 people cough up the cash to buy one of their own. That's where the designers will draw the line: only 40 of these will ever be made, and I got to drive one of the first.

Inspired by Edsel Ford's second collaboration with designer E.T. Gregorie, the Model 40 Speedster, the SP40 is a bit art deco, mixed with some serious high-octane performance. None of the sheet metal on the SP40 is actually sheet metal: it's all carbon fiber that makes up the body of this retro-looking machine. There's no 1930s Ford underneath, either. The body, frame, and engine are all pieced together from original parts to make this specific vehicle, but the SP40 would likely win (or at the very least have a great showing) in any period-correct roadster show it entered.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

A bit like a blank canvas given to thousands of different artists, Fords from the 1930s have been modified, tweaked, painted, and restored in as many unique ways as was imaginable. But few cars that I've seen over the years have taken the 1930s Ford Roadster look to this sort of extreme.