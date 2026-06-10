This Chinese Company Is Making Brand-New Bodies For A Whole List Of Classic Cars
There is a company in China that is reproducing the bodies for a variety of well-loved classic cars. This company is called the Jiangsu Juncheng Vehicle Industry Co., and it is located in Baoying, about a three-hour train ride to the north of Shanghai. Hagerty recently sent Larry Chen to Baoying, where he made a video about this factory and how they make the parts for these bodies. Keep in mind that these Chinese-made bodies are replicas of actual classics, as opposed to vehicles like the 500HP Lamborghini Miura that's actually a Pontiac Fiero in disguise.
The current list of bodies that are available from the Jiangsu Juncheng Vehicle Industry Co. include the Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, the first-generation Ford Bronco, the Datsun 240Z, the Toyota AE86, and the Volkswagen Type 1 Bus. According to the Hagerty video, pricing starts at about $9,500 for either the Datsun 240Z or the Toyota AE86 bodies. The company's latest addition to its lineup is the 1967 Ford Mustang, which goes for $16,000. These prices are only possible because the company does 95% of the work required to make these bodies within the walls of their own factory. From the sand castings to the production of the dies to a staggering amount of hand work on these parts, nearly everything is done in-house.
Upcoming bodies from the company include the Porsche 911 964 and potentially even the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing. Those two will cost around $18,000 each, thanks to the more complex nature of making these high-end German bodies.
How did this company get started on making brand-new bodies for classic cars?
The Jiangsu Juncheng Vehicle Industry Co., which had been making new car parts, got started in classic-related parts when Land Rover Defender owners were searching for various replacement body parts. After producing a wide variety of different Defender body parts, the company realized that it could make complete bodies and sell them, too. Their off-road lineup added the popular early Bronco body, with more than 600 made. The sportier Toyota AE86 was added, which became very popular in China after 2005's "Initial D" movie, made in Hong Kong, was viewed by Chinese audiences. These bodies are perfect for making a restomod project car.
The process of producing these bodies starts with the company acquiring two examples of the vehicle being reproduced, which must be unmodified and as close to original specs as possible. One of the samples is completely taken apart, while the other is used to verify that the quality of the reproduced parts matches the originals. This is particularly difficult because none of their currently-made vehicles were ever sold as new cars in China. Each individual part of the car is 3D-scanned before a stamping die is made from it. A large number of CNC machines are combined with stations where the parts are finished by hand. Additional production processes include stamping, welding of subassemblies, and assembly of the complete body. Painting by the factory is also available.
These Chinese-made bodies are a great starting point for one of the coolest restomods ever built. Just add the mechanicals, glass, wiring and electricals, and an interior, and you're good to go.