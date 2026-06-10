This Chinese Company Is Making Brand-New Bodies For A Whole List Of Classic Cars

There is a company in China that is reproducing the bodies for a variety of well-loved classic cars. This company is called the Jiangsu Juncheng Vehicle Industry Co., and it is located in Baoying, about a three-hour train ride to the north of Shanghai. Hagerty recently sent Larry Chen to Baoying, where he made a video about this factory and how they make the parts for these bodies. Keep in mind that these Chinese-made bodies are replicas of actual classics, as opposed to vehicles like the 500HP Lamborghini Miura that's actually a Pontiac Fiero in disguise.

The current list of bodies that are available from the Jiangsu Juncheng Vehicle Industry Co. include the Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, the first-generation Ford Bronco, the Datsun 240Z, the Toyota AE86, and the Volkswagen Type 1 Bus. According to the Hagerty video, pricing starts at about $9,500 for either the Datsun 240Z or the Toyota AE86 bodies. The company's latest addition to its lineup is the 1967 Ford Mustang, which goes for $16,000. These prices are only possible because the company does 95% of the work required to make these bodies within the walls of their own factory. From the sand castings to the production of the dies to a staggering amount of hand work on these parts, nearly everything is done in-house.

Upcoming bodies from the company include the Porsche 911 964 and potentially even the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing. Those two will cost around $18,000 each, thanks to the more complex nature of making these high-end German bodies.