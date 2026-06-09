This YouTuber Replaced 10 Power Tools With A Drill (But We Wouldn't Recommend It)
Buying new tools can be expensive, and if you only need them for one or two jobs, it might not seem worth the money. Investing in an attachment for an existing tool rather than forking out for a new one might seem like a good alternative, but there are many pitfalls to be aware of. There are certainly plenty of weird third-party drill attachments available on sites like Amazon, but if you buy an attachment from a no-name brand, there's a significant risk that it won't perform as well as advertised. It might even be a safety hazard, as YouTuber Project Farm found out firsthand when he bought a selection of drill attachments to see if they could replace his power tools.
Some of the attachments he tested proved to be up to the task for occasional use, but others broke during testing, and a few were downright dangerous. The first attachment he tested, a vegetation cutter, was particularly sketchy. The cheap Chinese-made attachment had sharp but flimsy blades and partially came apart during testing, with a fastener breaking off while the attachment was spinning. If another fastener or two had detached, it could have very easily sent the blade flying. Project Farm deemed the attachment "the most dangerous [...] I've ever tested," but it wasn't the only attachment in the video that proved to be a safety risk.
The vegetation cutter was one of several risky attachments
The second attachment that Project Farm tested was a circular saw attachment that had to be manually assembled and was missing some key safety features. For starters, there was no blade guard, and there was also no way to center the blade on the shaft. The blade also proved to be poor quality, and as a result, Project Farm couldn't get a clean cut. Comparing the attachment to a circular saw from a major brand, the difference was night and day. Not only was the circular saw far faster, but it also produced a much neater cut.
It's well worth watching the whole video to see the range of attachments tested and their varying performances. A few attachments worked surprisingly well for occasional use, and a couple of DeWalt attachments that Project Farm tested were decently capable. However, given the hit-and-miss quality of most of the attachments he tested, we can safely conclude that attempting to replace all of your power tools with drill attachments isn't a good idea.
One or two of them might be genuinely useful, but plenty of others will likely be poorly built and, in a worst-case scenario, could leave you needing a trip to the nearest emergency room. Some drill attachments get good ratings on platforms like Amazon, but it's best not to rely on them to do a job that would otherwise require a dedicated tool.