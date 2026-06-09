This YouTuber Replaced 10 Power Tools With A Drill (But We Wouldn't Recommend It)

Buying new tools can be expensive, and if you only need them for one or two jobs, it might not seem worth the money. Investing in an attachment for an existing tool rather than forking out for a new one might seem like a good alternative, but there are many pitfalls to be aware of. There are certainly plenty of weird third-party drill attachments available on sites like Amazon, but if you buy an attachment from a no-name brand, there's a significant risk that it won't perform as well as advertised. It might even be a safety hazard, as YouTuber Project Farm found out firsthand when he bought a selection of drill attachments to see if they could replace his power tools.

Some of the attachments he tested proved to be up to the task for occasional use, but others broke during testing, and a few were downright dangerous. The first attachment he tested, a vegetation cutter, was particularly sketchy. The cheap Chinese-made attachment had sharp but flimsy blades and partially came apart during testing, with a fastener breaking off while the attachment was spinning. If another fastener or two had detached, it could have very easily sent the blade flying. Project Farm deemed the attachment "the most dangerous [...] I've ever tested," but it wasn't the only attachment in the video that proved to be a safety risk.