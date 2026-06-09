Why An Aircraft's Weight And Balance Matters: The Physics Explained

Whether you're a novice getting your PPL, an experienced pilot with thousands of hours of flight time, or an avid simmer, you're probably familiar with the basics of aircraft weight and balance. Arguably, it's one of the most important and fundamental concepts of flight; you cannot fly an aircraft that is overweight, nor can you fly one with all its weight in the nose or tail. Okay, that much is common sense, but let's be more specific. Why, exactly, does this matter so much? Why do rules like MTOW and center of gravity need to be accurately calculated?

The short answer is that manufacturers determine what is and isn't acceptable for their specific aircraft from the factory, and list these parameters as reference points. If any of these aren't adhered to, then you won't be able to sustain flight, if indeed you can take off at all. That's because an overweight aircraft cannot produce enough lift to overcome the force pushing all that weight toward the ground, and an unbalanced aircraft will either want to go nose up or nose down to the point where it's uncontrollable.

Full lectures are available online for free that describe this phenomenon in detail, such as this one from the Free Pilot Training YouTube Channel. You could also peruse the official FAA handbook on the topic. But what about a more general overview and basic guidelines to get you started? That's what we'll address in this article. Let's take a look and explain the physics behind these concepts.