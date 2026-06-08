What Does 'Call The Ball' Mean For Navy Pilots Landing On Aircraft Carriers?

Navy pilots make landing at sea look routine and easy. However, step back a moment to consider how planes land on aircraft carriers, and you soon realize that "looking routine" is just an illusion — after all, the fact that it's essentially thought of as a controlled crash says a lot.

One of the systems designed to help keep this so-called crash landing under control is an optical landing system that consists of lights, mirrors, and lenses. These lights let pilots know they're on the correct glide path. And, in an increasingly high-tech U.S. Navy, it's rather comforting to note that this piece of technology was first proposed in the 1950s by a British test pilot, Commander Nicholas Goodhart, who developed the concept with nothing more than a secretary's mirror, a torch, and some lipstick.

A scaled-up version of the system — presumably, sans lipstick — was installed on a British aircraft carrier, the HMS Illustrious, in 1953. The system used a concave mirror reflecting bright light towards an approaching aircraft. The pilot would compare the position of the reflected light against a row of fixed reference lights; when they lined up correctly, the pilot knew they were on the correct glide path.

Today's pilots track the motion of a bright amber light known as the meatball. On approach, the Landing Signal Operator will ask the pilot to "call the ball"; by acknowledging, the pilot confirms they see the IFLOLS. This light is part of the Improved Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System (IFLOLS) installed on modern carriers, including the world's most advanced aircraft carrier. While it's a more advanced system, the underlying principle is identical to Goodhart's invention.