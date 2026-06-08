Why American Vehicles Like The F-150 May Soon Be Unwelcome In Europe

While most people are aware of the ongoing tariff-related trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, changes that could be made to the EU's Individual Vehicle Approval, or IVA, could ultimately keep bigger American vehicles like full-size pickup trucks from being exported to Europe entirely. The changes have a lot to do with why pickup trucks aren't popular in Europe.

These possible IVA modifications are being championed by environmental and safety groups that see "monster" trucks like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500 as both excessively polluting and extremely unsafe for European cyclists and pedestrians to be near. They point to the fact that the pedestrian death rate in the U.S. is currently three times higher than that of Europe. Some of this has a lot to do with the increasing height of pickup truck hoods, which creates blind spots that can prevent drivers from seeing adults or children directly in front of them. It's one of the signs that the U.S. Government cares more about cars than pedestrian safety.

One major difference between the vehicle certification process in the U.S. and Europe is that U.S. manufacturers can self-certify that their vehicles meet all applicable safety standards and NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) takes their word for it. In Europe, a process called type approval is required, meaning carmakers must submit vehicles for safety and emissions testing before they go on sale. Type approval would likely keep U.S. trucks out.