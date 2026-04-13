The Greatest Car Built In The USA Isn't A Chevy, According To Consumer Reports

With substantial tariffs being levied on imported vehicles and other recently introduced legislation and incentives to encourage domestic auto production and sales, there's been increased focus on new cars still made in America. For some buyers, the country where their car was made may be trivial, but with those aforementioned tariffs and incentives, there's now more than enough reason than ever to prefer a car built domestically.

With this in mind, the folks over at Consumer Reports have put together a list of the top new cars and trucks that are made in the United States — and it's an interesting one. Contrary to what you may assume, the list includes a wide variety of models, not just from American car companies but from Japanese and European companies as well. In fact, the majority of the highest-rated American-made vehicles are from non-American brands, which have long been building some of their most popular models right here in the United States.

Topping the list is not a Chevrolet or Ford product, nor is it a Toyota or Honda — though all of those automakers also have high-scoring American-made models. It's actually BMW's popular X5 SUV, made in South Carolina, which wins out as Consumer Reports' highest-scoring American-built vehicle.