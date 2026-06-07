Ford Snuck A 427 Big Block Into A '60s Daily Driver Street Car

The 1960s and early 1970s saw the birth of the American muscle car. Vehicles like the Dodge Charger, Ford Torino, Chevy Chevelle, and dozens of others became immortal icons in automotive history during this time. The Ford Galaxie, given its tenure as a big and relatively luxurious sedan, coupe, and wagon, however, is not always thought of as a muscle car.

Yet that might be an unfair sentiment. The Galaxie was raced in NASCAR extensively, with legends like the Allison brothers, Donny and Bobby, racing the model in the late 1960s. In fact, that racing connection was one of the main reasons why the Ford Galaxie was available with a 427 cubic-inch eight-barrel carburetor V8.

In fact, this same 427 saw Ford-powered victories in not only countless victories in American racings series like NASCAR, but also victories in Le Mans (the movie "Ford v. Ferrari" might ring a bell). But even before all of that racing, the 427 was first given to a Galaxie all the way back in 1963 as an optional extra. It would take a few years for monsters like the Chrysler 426 Hemi to make it into regular production cars.