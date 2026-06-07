This Mustang Was One Of The Fastest Cars At Nürburgring Thanks To A 3D-Printed Part

The Ford Mustang GTD is essentially a GT3 car for the street, with price tag and performance to match. In this instance, Ford's monstrously powerful pony car has taken advantage of 3D-printed parts to gain a time advantage during timed laps of the Nürburgring during August of 2024, April of 2025, and April of 2026. The parts are called "hood flicks," which can be see in the photo above, placed around the edges of the large vents cut into the top of the hood.

These hood flicks were developed by Mustang GTD Vehicle Dynamics Technical Specialist Steve Thompson, who 3D-printed them at the Nürburgring for testing purposes only to discover that they produced quicker laps. Thompson asked Goodall to get the team back in Dearborn to make an optimized version of the hood flicks. After a week or two and seven or eight tries, a new design was made that produced the additional downforce that Thompson was after, while adding absolutely no additional drag.

The new hood flicks lowered the Mustang GTD's 'Ring time, which, as of this writing, stands at 6:40.83, set in April of 2026. That time has placed the Mustang GTD in second place within the production car class, just over 11 seconds behind the first-place Mercedes AMG ONE, which set its record time of 6:29.09 minutes in September of 2024. It should also be noted that the Mustang GTD has established a superior Nürburgring lap time when compared to other competitive vehicles fielded by illustrious brands such as Porsche, Corvette, and Lamborghini.