Does Leaving A Key Fob Too Close To A Car Drain The Battery?

Key fobs have been around for a hot minute now. In fact, the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 was one of the first vehicles to feature a factory-installed mechanism that allowed drivers to lock/unlock doors remotely. Of course, it didn't take long for the auto industry to follow suit. By the early 1990s, remote keyless entry — the term used before "fob" became associated with the device – was all the rage.

Technology has since taken those very rudimentary fobs and bedazzled them with an assortment of functions. Now decades removed from the origin of said revolutionary convenience, you'd think we'd have figured out how to keep those now ubiquitous fobs from draining the car's battery. That's not the case, however, as they're still leeching power from your car's primary power source.

In the early days, fobs did nothing more than pop the locks, but they do much more now. Packed with circuit boards, radio transmitters, and control chips, they're more akin to miniature command centers that can do everything from remotely start the car to fold your mirrors and even summon your vehicle. And therein lies the problem. To communicate and work properly, fobs need to be within range of the car. However, if it's sitting too close, it will continue to do its job, which unfortunately can take a toll on your car's battery.