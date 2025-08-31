Don't Get Locked Out: How To Spot A Dying Key Fob Battery Before It's Too Late

If a battery replacement hasn't solved your key fob woes, there could be several different issues at hand. The battery could be installed incorrectly, so it's worth trying to flip it first. You should also check that the battery contacts are clean so the battery can actually deliver power to the rest of the fob. If this doesn't work, the buttons could be to blame. The buttons and the contacts beneath them can wear out over time, preventing them from sending a strong signal to the car when pressed. Unfortunately, this means a full or partial fob replacement is in order.

Then again, the condition of the fob might not be to blame after all. There could be a bigger communication issue between the fob and your vehicle. There's a chance that, somehow, the fob may have been deprogrammed at some point, eliminating any memory of the fob from the vehicle's computer. You can try to find a way to reprogram it, though key fob reprogramming does take some time, so you may need help from your dealership or a mechanic. Alternatively, if you find the fob only works on some doors or for some functions, there could be a mechanical issue with the car. Perhaps a lock or latch is broken and needs to be repaired for the fob to be of any assistance.

Cars can present all kinds of challenges, some big and some small. More often than not, key fob issues fall into the latter category with just a bad battery to blame. Sometimes, though, there's more to the story that a mechanic may need to address.