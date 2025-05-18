How Long Does It Take To Program A Key Fob (And Can You Do It Yourself?)

Gone are when you couldn't start your car's engine without a physical key. Modern vehicles today come with key fobs that are more useful than just starting your car and locking and unlocking its doors. In fact, these devices have many hidden features that most drivers don't even know about. With these tiny tech marvels, you can control everything from trunks and frunks to door locks and engine ignition. You can even set your car's AC temperature or summon your Tesla from its parking space.

But (sadly), as convenient as key fobs might be, they are just like other tech gadgets. They can malfunction due to wear and tear or leave you in the lurch if the battery runs flat. They can also fail to sync with your vehicle or get lost. When that happens, the next step will involve replacing or reprogramming a new fob, which can be pretty expensive. Fortunately, the process usually takes less than an hour and you might even be able to do it yourself, depending on a variety of factors.