How Long Does It Take To Program A Key Fob (And Can You Do It Yourself?)
Gone are when you couldn't start your car's engine without a physical key. Modern vehicles today come with key fobs that are more useful than just starting your car and locking and unlocking its doors. In fact, these devices have many hidden features that most drivers don't even know about. With these tiny tech marvels, you can control everything from trunks and frunks to door locks and engine ignition. You can even set your car's AC temperature or summon your Tesla from its parking space.
But (sadly), as convenient as key fobs might be, they are just like other tech gadgets. They can malfunction due to wear and tear or leave you in the lurch if the battery runs flat. They can also fail to sync with your vehicle or get lost. When that happens, the next step will involve replacing or reprogramming a new fob, which can be pretty expensive. Fortunately, the process usually takes less than an hour and you might even be able to do it yourself, depending on a variety of factors.
How quickly can you reprogram a key fob?
Of course, programming a key fob won't take all day — but it's not a quick fix either. The time required to reprogram these devices depends heavily on factors like the vehicle's make and model, the complexity of the fob, and the car's age. For older vehicles (especially the 2013 to 2015 Honda Accord models), the reprogramming process can take about 15 minutes. This is mainly because these vehicles lack the complexity and advanced security systems found in modern cars. After all, they usually allow onboard programming, where you will just enter some sequence (say turn on the ignition key and press some buttons on the fob) to sync to a new remote.
Key fobs of luxury cars and models built within the last five years, however, tend to have sophisticated rolling-code encryptions. This means they'll require professional equipment for programming, which you'll probably find in a new dealership. Sure, the process won't take much time (about 30 to 60 minutes), but you will definitely splurge your credit card. In fact, you can expect to pay around $500 for an Audi key fob replacement and programming because it's much more complicated than simply changing the battery. However, you can always count on certified automotive locksmiths for quicker and affordable service, provided they have the right key fob programming equipment.
Can you reprogram a car key fob yourself?
Vehicles are expensive, and every visit to a mechanic will cost you. Luckily, if you want to save money on car repairs, there are many DIY auto projects that you can tackle at home — including reprogramming a key fob. Sure, this is not a one-size-fits-all process, as it depends on your car's make, model and year. But if you've an older vehicle (like a used Honda Civic), you're lucky, as most manufacturers usually offer detailed reprogramming instructions in the owner's manual. These steps typically entail turning on the ignition (without turning on the engine) and pressing some buttons on the fob, or a combination of both. You have to be careful with your timing, however, as it can be a bit demanding.
At a glance, this might sound like an easy task. But it only works for select models, especially those without sophisticated encrypted systems. In some Audi and Subaru models, for instance, reprogramming the key fobs yourself might not work, because these devices are only programmable by an authorized dealer. Additionally, before attempting to reprogram your key fob yourself, remember that improper handling might lead to serious issues like sync failures and disabling the original key. So, unless you're sure your vehicle supports DIY reprogramming, it might be safer — and smarter — to reach out to a dealership or a licensed locksmith.