5 Used Adventure Motorcycles Owners Say You Should Steer Clear Of

Brand-new adventure motorcycles can be pretty expensive, but there's a lot you have to look out for if you try to find one used. Adventure bikes are, by their very nature, designed to be ridden off-road on unpaved trails and paths. This means many of them are exposed to all manner of environmental hazards that other bikes don't usually face. While some of the damage this causes is easy to spot, there are many other things you might not be able to see.

This isn't just about how the bike was treated, either. Different motorcycle brands and models may react to stressors in different ways. Some have garnered reputations for long-term reliability — the kind of bikes that can take a lickin' and keep on tickin' — while others serve as cautionary tales from riders who've purchased them only to discover a litany of issues hiding inside the chassis.

Those interested in picking up an adventure bike on the used market may do well to look at platforms like Reddit and other motorcycle forums to see what previous owners have said about them. It might also be worth taking the time to see which motorcycle models owners have warned their fellow riders to steer clear of.