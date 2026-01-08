The Biggest Problems With The Harley-Davidson Pan America (According To Owners)
Harley-Davidson's Pan America hit the road with some enormous expectations on board. Introduced in 2018 ahead of the 2020 model year, the bike marked the company's first serious entry into the full-size adventure motorcycle category. (It's a segment that, for years prior, had been dominated by European and Japanese manufacturers.)
On paper, the Pan America offered riders impressive power, advanced electronics, and long-distance comfort, all wrapped up in the unmistakably American branding that is Harley-Davidson. But in practice, long-term owners have experienced some major (and recurring) problems with the PanAm, especially in its early model years.
Based on firsthand experiences shared across the internet, the picture seems pretty clear: the Pan America can be an outstanding motorcycle when it works, but it has been plagued by several issues riders should know about before they buy a new or used model. These issues won't affect every PanAm the same, but they've appeared often enough that many owners would probably recommend that you heed their warnings.
The Pan America's electrical system
The most frequently cited problem with the Harley-Davidson Pan America is its electrical issues. (Particularly in 2021 and 2022 models.) Owners all over the internet will describe the bike as very sensitive, electrically speaking. In other words, small drops in battery output can trigger error codes, warning lights, or other erratic behavior. Several riders even said the motorcycle has thrown multiple fault messages on startup, only for them to disappear once the engine is running. Which ones should be ignored, and which ones shouldn't? It sounds super frustrating, especially for what's normally a reliable made-in-America motorcycle.
On a similar note, there are plenty of battery issues. Numerous PanAm owners have reported battery failure within the first few thousand miles. (Sometimes even as early as 1,000 miles.) While these batteries may be able to be replaced under warranty, riders also say the stock units feel underpowered for a bike with such heavy electronic demands. Some owners upgraded to lithium batteries to reduce starting issues... though even those upgrades were described as workarounds rather than true fixes.
As a note: Harley-Davidson appears to have acknowledged the problem in later model years by introducing larger batteries and upgraded charging systems.
Mechanical and other design issues
Beyond electronics, there are also several mechanical and design-related problems that owners have had with the Pan America. One of the most concerning issues involves the kickstand bracket on 2021 and 2022 models. Harley mounted the kickstand directly to the engine, which makes it a stressed member. With that in mind, owners have said that the original bracket design allowed mounting bolts to loosen over time. If left unchecked, this has led to catastrophic engine damage. Harley later released an improved bracket, and many owners now recommend proactively upgrading and regularly checking bolt torque.
PanAm riders also talk about a number of cooling-related issues. On early models, a radiator hose on the right side of the bike was routed too close to the exhaust. Over time, heat would burn through the hose, leading to sudden coolant loss. Multiple owners reported experiencing this failure, which would obviously come without warning. While some repairs were covered under warranty, riders still warn prospective buyers that they should inspect whether the hose has been rerouted or replaced before buying.
There are other little things, too: Heat management around riders' legs, for one. (Especially on 2021 models.) The fuel system is another. They're quite fuel-efficient, but several riders still said they had fuel pump failures between 15,000 and 25,000 miles. And sure, you can always add aftermarket parts to upgrade your PanAm and correct these issues, but riders can't be blamed for wanting it to be ready to ride from the jump.
Methodology
To pinpoint the biggest problems with the Harley-Davidson Pan America, we looked for recurring issues reported by owners across multiple Reddit discussions. Each issue outlined in this article is based on the experience of real Pan America owners, drawn from firsthand user posts and replies on the site. These accounts reflected long-term ownership, dealer service interactions, and real-world riding conditions rather than manufacturer claims or short-term reviews.
Riders' problems with the PanAm were only included if they met consistent criteria: repeated mention by different users in different threads, occurrences that appeared across multiple model years, and direct impact on things like reliability, safety, or the owner's wallet. Single, isolated complaints weren't included here unless they were supported by others in a broader discussion.