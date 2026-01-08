The Biggest Problems With The Harley-Davidson Pan America (According To Owners)

Harley-Davidson's Pan America hit the road with some enormous expectations on board. Introduced in 2018 ahead of the 2020 model year, the bike marked the company's first serious entry into the full-size adventure motorcycle category. (It's a segment that, for years prior, had been dominated by European and Japanese manufacturers.)

On paper, the Pan America offered riders impressive power, advanced electronics, and long-distance comfort, all wrapped up in the unmistakably American branding that is Harley-Davidson. But in practice, long-term owners have experienced some major (and recurring) problems with the PanAm, especially in its early model years.

Based on firsthand experiences shared across the internet, the picture seems pretty clear: the Pan America can be an outstanding motorcycle when it works, but it has been plagued by several issues riders should know about before they buy a new or used model. These issues won't affect every PanAm the same, but they've appeared often enough that many owners would probably recommend that you heed their warnings.