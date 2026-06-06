What Lawn Mower Did Forrest Gump Use In The Movie?

Though opinions can vary dramatically on such matters, many a cinephile still views 1995 Best Picture winner "Forrest Gump" stands as one of the best American films ever produced. Opinions aside, it was undeniably one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it earned Tom Hanks a spot among the pre-imminent dramatic actors of the day.

Hanks won his second consecutive Best Actor statue — after 1993's "Philadelphia" — for his work in the title role, portraying the simple-minded but stout-hearted Forrest with an almost nonchalant earnestness. The role, of course, required Hanks to perform several on-screen tasks himself, and as his shrimping-magnate was a fan of a clean-cult lawn, and helped maintain the grass covering Greenbaugh, Alabama's municipal landscapes, Hanks was seen piloting an old-school riding lawn mower in several scenes throughout "Forrest Gump."

If you recall, Gump cut those lawns, as well as his own, astride a Snapper Rear Engine Rider. That is not merely a clever case of product placement by the film's producers. Nor is it a coincidence, as Snapper was one of the biggest brands in the lawn mower market when Forrest undertook his lawn care duties, and the rear-engine rider — a welcome alternative to the larger and more expensive lawn tractor — would've been considered a state of the art machine for that era. The detail stands as one of many that helped make "Forrest Gump" feel authentic even in its many flights of historical fancy.