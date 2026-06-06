What OEM Tires Typically Come On The Honda CR-V?
The latest generation of the Honda CR-V is a hit with buyers, with Honda selling over 400,000 examples of the SUV in America in 2025 alone. Those U.S.-market examples all came equipped with OEM tires produced by the Korean manufacturer Hankook. Honda uses Hankook's Kinergy GT model for the CR-V, which are designed to perform well in both wet and dry conditions while minimizing road noise.
The CR-V has used the same OEM tire model for several years. Back in 2024, the tire was subject to a stop-sale order and recall. Thankfully, the reason for the order wasn't a direct safety issue, and was instead due to the fact that Hankook had not correctly printed the TIN (tire identification number) on the side of a specific batch of tires. All affected cars were offered free replacement tires from a Honda dealer. At the time, Honda estimated that around 1,725 cars were equipped with incorrectly labelled tires from the factory.
Eventually, CR-V owners will need to replace their car's original tires, but if you're looking for replacements, you don't necessarily need to stick with the OEM tire model. To choose the best tires for your CR-V, it's best to consider the type of driving you most frequently do, as well as the conditions you most regularly drive in. We've put together a handy tire model guide for the CR-V if you're not sure where to start.
The 2026 Honda CR-V received a list of changes
While the 2026 Honda CR-V uses the same OEM tires as earlier model years, Honda has given the car plenty of other upgrades for the 2026 model year. The biggest change was the launch of the TrailSport Hybrid trim, which combines the efficiency of Honda's hybrid powertrain with a selection of all-terrain oriented upgrades. The trim also arrives with different OEM tires to other CR-V trims, wearing Continental CrossContact ATR tires as standard.
Elsewhere in the trim range, the CR-V receives a larger touchscreen for the 2026 model year, as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The new connectivity additions are a particularly welcome upgrade, since even plenty of the cheapest cars on the market offer standard wireless connectivity to both platforms.
Prices for the 2026 CR-V start from $32,370 (including a $1,450 destination fee) for the base trim, while buyers looking for a hybrid can expect to pay at least $37,080. At the top of the trim range, the Sport Touring Hybrid trim adds extras like a Bose audio system and a hands-free power tailgate and starts from $44,000.