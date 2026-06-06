What OEM Tires Typically Come On The Honda CR-V?

The latest generation of the Honda CR-V is a hit with buyers, with Honda selling over 400,000 examples of the SUV in America in 2025 alone. Those U.S.-market examples all came equipped with OEM tires produced by the Korean manufacturer Hankook. Honda uses Hankook's Kinergy GT model for the CR-V, which are designed to perform well in both wet and dry conditions while minimizing road noise.

The CR-V has used the same OEM tire model for several years. Back in 2024, the tire was subject to a stop-sale order and recall. Thankfully, the reason for the order wasn't a direct safety issue, and was instead due to the fact that Hankook had not correctly printed the TIN (tire identification number) on the side of a specific batch of tires. All affected cars were offered free replacement tires from a Honda dealer. At the time, Honda estimated that around 1,725 cars were equipped with incorrectly labelled tires from the factory.

Eventually, CR-V owners will need to replace their car's original tires, but if you're looking for replacements, you don't necessarily need to stick with the OEM tire model. To choose the best tires for your CR-V, it's best to consider the type of driving you most frequently do, as well as the conditions you most regularly drive in. We've put together a handy tire model guide for the CR-V if you're not sure where to start.