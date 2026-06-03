You Could Get A Free DeWalt Power Tool Right Now If You Shop At Lowe's
Among the major power tool manufacturers in the market, DeWalt is one that has inspired a fairly fervent level of brand loyalty among work site professionals and DIYers alike. That is in no small part due to the brand's reputation for delivering power tools that are often as innovative in design and function as they are powerful and durable on the job.
Unfortunately, DeWalt-branded power tools also have a reputation for being relatively expensive, particularly in contrast to tools from more budget-minded manufacturers like Ryobi. Given the price point shoppers are expected to pay for DeWalt gear, brand loyalists would be wise to keep their eyes peeled for any sort of sales or discounts. If that is the case for you, Lowe's Home Improvement is currently running a buy one, get one deal that's not to be missed.
That BOGO deal could net you roughly $400 worth of DeWalt gear for just $229. The "buy one" end of that sale is for a two pack of DeWalt's 12V Max drivers in its ⅜-inch drill and its ¼-inch impact driver. It also includes a pair of rechargeable 2 Ah 12V Max battery packs, a charger, and even a heavy duty contractor bag. The "get one" end of the deal adds in a DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max Variable Speed ⅜-in Drive Cordless Impact Wrench completely free of charge. Just for the record, that device would set you back a cool $169 on its own.
Other BOGO deals on DeWalt tools at Lowe's
That buy one, get one DeWalt deal also includes free shipping. You don't even need a promo code to claim it, either, as the additional tool is automatically added to your order for $0 when you put the two pack of drivers into your online cart. So, if you've got a DeWalt diehard living in your house or are in need of a Father's Day gift, this may fit the bill. The deal does stretch beyond that holiday, though, and is slated to end in mid-July 2026.
It is not, however, the only buy one, get one deal that Lowe's is currently running with DeWalt gear. In fact, the JD Power-approved home improvement retail chain has quite a few other deals going on that deliver a free tool or battery with the purchase of certain DeWalt tools. That list includes DeWalt's XR 20-volt Max 7-¼-in Circular Saw, which comes with a free XR Powerpack 8 Ah 20-Volt Tabless Lithium-ion battery (typically $229) free of charge.
That same power pack is included when you purchase a XR ½-inch VR 20V Max Hammer Drill, a XR 20-volt Max Reciprocating Saw, and the brand's XR 4.5-in 20V Max Angle Grinder. It's also included with DeWalt's 5-star rated Cordless 10-in 20V Max Dual Bevel Compound Miter Saw. It should go without saying that anytime you can get a freebie with a pricey tool like that, you should absolutely take advantage. Just be sure to consult Lowe's Home Improvement's online storefront to confirm the end dates for each of these BOGO deals.