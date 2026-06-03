You Could Get A Free DeWalt Power Tool Right Now If You Shop At Lowe's

Among the major power tool manufacturers in the market, DeWalt is one that has inspired a fairly fervent level of brand loyalty among work site professionals and DIYers alike. That is in no small part due to the brand's reputation for delivering power tools that are often as innovative in design and function as they are powerful and durable on the job.

Unfortunately, DeWalt-branded power tools also have a reputation for being relatively expensive, particularly in contrast to tools from more budget-minded manufacturers like Ryobi. Given the price point shoppers are expected to pay for DeWalt gear, brand loyalists would be wise to keep their eyes peeled for any sort of sales or discounts. If that is the case for you, Lowe's Home Improvement is currently running a buy one, get one deal that's not to be missed.

That BOGO deal could net you roughly $400 worth of DeWalt gear for just $229. The "buy one" end of that sale is for a two pack of DeWalt's 12V Max drivers in its ⅜-inch drill and its ¼-inch impact driver. It also includes a pair of rechargeable 2 Ah 12V Max battery packs, a charger, and even a heavy duty contractor bag. The "get one" end of the deal adds in a DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max Variable Speed ⅜-in Drive Cordless Impact Wrench completely free of charge. Just for the record, that device would set you back a cool $169 on its own.