It's Important To Know The CCA Of Your Lawn Mower Battery

With many communities looking to phase out gas-powered lawn mowers, companies that trade in battery-powered tools and devices are actively expanding their presence in the lawn care market. While there are plenty of plusses that come with making the shift from gas to electric, many who have taken the battery-powered plunge for their riding lawn mower have found themselves subjected to a veritable crash course in battery longevity and maintenance.

There are, of course, different types of batteries for lawn mowers these days. While more and more mowers and yard care devices are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology, quite a few riding models are still pushing old school lead-acid power. If you're running a riding lawn mower on one of those batteries, there are matters to consider other than those you'd encounter with lithium-ion, including its CCA rating.

If you're unfamiliar with that acronym, CCA stands for cold cranking amps. It is an important factor when it comes to batteries, as it measures their ability to start an engine in colder weather. More specifically, the rating measures whether a battery can provide a minimum of 7.2 volts to an engine for 30 seconds at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The CCA standard was established more than five decades ago and remains a vital stat for lead acid batteries. Here are a few other things you should know about cold cranking amps.