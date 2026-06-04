Is Dolly Parton Really Opening A Buc-Ee's-Style Gas Station? It's Complicated

Most of the world recognizes Dolly Parton as a legitimate icon of the country music world and the pop culture arena at large. The songstress known as "The Iron Butterfly" has also become a philanthropic force of nature in recent years, and has long been recognized as an entrepreneur of the first order, leveraging her celebrity into, among other things, a massively popular theme park, as well as a winery, a line of beauty products, and even a range of pet toys and clothing, to name a few.

Turns out that The Smoky Mountain Songbird behind classics like "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "Coat of Many Colors" is adding another feather to her entrepreneurial cap by getting into the gas station game. According to several sources, she's doing so by teaming up with the owners a rest stop and filling station cut from a similar cloth as Texas's rapidly growing Buc-ee's franchise.

Parton is not looking to build a travel stop empire from the ground up, however. Rather, she has entered into a partnership with a fledgling travel stop outfit that has already set up shop in her native Tennessee. At present, that outfit has but one travel stop up and running in Cornersville, TN's The Tennessean Travel Stop. With Parton on board, the location is getting the full re-brand treatment, and when the site re-opens, it will henceforth be recognized as Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop. Along with the new name, it'll also get a few Dolly-specific upgrades.