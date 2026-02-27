Buc-Ee's Puts Ohio Gas Station In Its Crosshairs With New Logo Lawsuit
The Buc-ee's gas station chain has, arguably, become one of Texas' most legitimate success stories. In the Lone Star State alone, residents adore the chain so much that some actually head to their local Buc-ee's just to pass the time in its air-conditioned confines, even as there are some unwritten rules they're expected to obey. Many of those same fans also proudly don hats and t-shirts bearing Buc-ee's mascot, Bucky Beaver, with stickers depicting his bucked teeth affixed to vehicles all across the state.
Buc-ee's has, of course, been working hard to make Bucky and its Texas-sized travel centers more of a national presence. It has expanded operations well beyond the borders of its home state, and its branding has undoubtedly played a vital role in that expansion. While certain in-state rivals have taken direct cues from Buc-ee's marketing successes, the chain believes one Ohio-based competitor has gone too far in that regard and may be seeking to confuse its loyal consumer base with a lovable mascot of its own. Indeed, Buc-ee's recently filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio-based gas station chain Mickey's (formerly Mickey Mart), claiming that its mascot, Mickey the Moose, infringes on the copyrighted Buc-ee the Beaver design.
The lawsuit also covers Mickey's name, which Buc-ee's claims too closely resembles its own. A rep for the Texas chain noted the legal filing is intended to limit the potential for consumer confusion between the brands. As of this writing, Mickey's has not offered an official response to the legal filing.
Mickey the Moose is not the only mascot Buc-ee's brass has targeted
Buc-ee's first Ohio outpost is slated to be fully operational in April 2026, and Mickey's stores will likely still be showcasing Mickey the Moose at that time. Whatever the case, it's not hard to see why Buc-ee's might take issue with Mickey the Moose, whose cocked head and wide-eyed grin aren't entirely dissimilar from Bucky Beaver's. Mickey's head also has a colored background, though his is maroon and hexagonal instead of Buc-ee's yellow circle.
Similarities aside, Buc-ee's reps also note that Mickey's only renamed in 2025, when it also changed to the current iteration of its mascot. Though Buc-ee's has not said as much, the company may believe it's no coincidence that the move came a year after it announced its Ohio expansion. As this legal battle unfolds, it's worth noting that Texas-based Buc-ee's has filed similar suits against multiple other U.S. operations. The company was particularly busy in 2025, when it filed suits against at least 4 different companies, including Owl & Anchor, Prometheus Esoterica Inc., Born United, and Super Fuels convenience stores.
Each of those suits found Buc-ee's Ltd. claiming that mascots or logos were too similar to Bucky. Some were pretty clear-cut, too, as Born United had clearly copied Bucky's image for a line of T-shirts depicting the beaver in tactical gear and holding an assault rifle. However, some of the litigation is still ongoing, with Mickey's next up in Buc-ee's crusade to protect its beloved mascot.