Buc-Ee's Puts Ohio Gas Station In Its Crosshairs With New Logo Lawsuit

The Buc-ee's gas station chain has, arguably, become one of Texas' most legitimate success stories. In the Lone Star State alone, residents adore the chain so much that some actually head to their local Buc-ee's just to pass the time in its air-conditioned confines, even as there are some unwritten rules they're expected to obey. Many of those same fans also proudly don hats and t-shirts bearing Buc-ee's mascot, Bucky Beaver, with stickers depicting his bucked teeth affixed to vehicles all across the state.

Buc-ee's has, of course, been working hard to make Bucky and its Texas-sized travel centers more of a national presence. It has expanded operations well beyond the borders of its home state, and its branding has undoubtedly played a vital role in that expansion. While certain in-state rivals have taken direct cues from Buc-ee's marketing successes, the chain believes one Ohio-based competitor has gone too far in that regard and may be seeking to confuse its loyal consumer base with a lovable mascot of its own. Indeed, Buc-ee's recently filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio-based gas station chain Mickey's (formerly Mickey Mart), claiming that its mascot, Mickey the Moose, infringes on the copyrighted Buc-ee the Beaver design.

The lawsuit also covers Mickey's name, which Buc-ee's claims too closely resembles its own. A rep for the Texas chain noted the legal filing is intended to limit the potential for consumer confusion between the brands. As of this writing, Mickey's has not offered an official response to the legal filing.