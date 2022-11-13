Amazon's Jeff Bezos Just Gave Dolly Parton $100 Million: Here's Why

Bezos described Parton as someone who thoroughly embodies the ideals of his Bezos Courage and Civility Award. "She gives with her heart, what she's done for kids, and literacy, and so many other things is just incredible," he said. Bezos co-presented the award with his girlfriend, former reporter and helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez. Describing the award, Sanchez claimed it "recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and always do it with civility."

Weâ€™ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient â€" @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly! pic.twitter.com/dzTuoGVp3G — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 12, 2022

When accepting the award, Parton started her brief speech saying, "Wow, did you say $100 million?" She added, "When people are in a position to help, you should help. And you know I've always said that I try to put my money where my heart is, and I think you do the same thing. I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you Jeff."

The country singer has yet to reveal exactly what she plans to do with the funds, but Parton has an extensive history of working with good causes, and that may give us a clue about how the rest of the $100 million will be spent. The two previous Bezos Courage and Civility Award winners are Van Jones of Dream Corps and José Andrés of World Central Kitchen, who were each given the prize during the inaugural ceremony held last year. The money is meant to be distributed to charities and good causes of the recipient's choosing.