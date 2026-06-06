High Mileage Vs. High Mileage Extended Performance Motor Oil: What's The Difference?

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There was a time when engine oil was a simple substance with a simple job to do: keep your engine lubricated and running smoothly. On the face of it, this is still very much the case; the oil in your car's engine still lubricates.

But modern engine oils are far more advanced, and are often engineered for specific engine types. Essentially, as engines evolved and became more complex, the oil that lubricates has evolved in tandem. Nowadays, it can feel like you need a chemical engineering degree just to understand what oil your vehicle needs.

This is a point recognized by anyone who's stood scratching their head while staring at the bewildering amount of engine oils to choose from. Do you need to choose semi-synthetic or synthetic engine oil? Or, what does the W stand for in engine oil? These are just two of the metrics where engine oils can substantially differ. Another metric to consider is whether you need high-mileage or high-mileage extended performance engine oils?

We'll break down the differences between these two oil types in more detail a little later. However, as the name suggests, high-mileage motor oil is for engines that have reached a certain age. For engines, 75,000 miles is generally considered the magic number where high-mileage oils can be beneficial. Extended performance versions do the same job, but need to be changed less frequently.

In short, time and mileage wait for no man, and as engines age, so their lubricant needs can change. Let's take a close look at high-mileage motor oils and how they differ from the extended performance version.