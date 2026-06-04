What Is The Average RPM Of A Jet Engine (And How Does It Compare To A Car?)

Car engines and jet engines have almost nothing in common, other than the purpose of making a vehicle move forward. The fuel is different, the average speeds are not even in the same ballpark, and the prices are not even on the same planet. Plus, good luck finding jet engine parts at your average junk yard.

What about rotational speed? You can go out to your driveway right now and look at the tachometer of your car and see that it redlines likely somewhere between 6,000 and 7,000 rpm. If you drive something a little spicier and higher-strung like a Honda S2000, 9,000 rpm might be the limit, whereas a motorcycle or an F1 car might reach 15,000 rpm.

How do those rotational speeds compare to a jet engine's? Well, the answer isn't all that clear-cut, because there are many spinning parts in your average modern turbofan engine, mainly the high-pressure and low-pressure turbines. Even for those components, the actual rotating speed isn't too far off from a car, with the maximum speed of a high-pressure turbine reaching 15,183 rpm in the CFM 56 series of airliner engines.