This Toyota Sienna Alternative Has More Power At A Cheaper Price Point

There's a minivan that competes with the Toyota Sienna that comes with more horsepower and a lower price. Before we reveal it, let's see how the 2026 Toyota Sienna stacks up by itself. The Toyota Sienna really is the Toyota of minivans — it represents all of the Toyota attributes like reliability, high fuel efficiency, and a lifespan that is likely to be trouble-free and without any excess drama. That's what Toyota buyers want.

The Sienna is powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, putting out 245 horsepower. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is 36 MPG, both city and highway. The entry-level Sienna LE is priced at $42,415 including delivery, processing and handling. As it turns out, the Sienna is the most reliable minivan you can buy (according to J.D. Power).

Now let's introduce our challenger, the 2026 Kia Carnival, whose 3.5-liter, 287-horsepower V6 engine drives the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's 42 more horsepower than the 2026 Toyota Sienna. Its fuel economy, according to EPA estimates, is 18 MPG city and 25 MPG highway, which is, admittedly, substantially less than the Sienna. As to price, the base 2026 Carnival LX undercuts the 2026 Sienna LE, going out the door for $38,935 including the destination fee.

That's a significant savings of about $3,500. This major price difference between the two minivans could purchase more than 800 gallons of gasoline, based on AAA's national average price of around $4 per gallon, as of June 2026.