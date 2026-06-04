This Toyota Sienna Alternative Has More Power At A Cheaper Price Point
There's a minivan that competes with the Toyota Sienna that comes with more horsepower and a lower price. Before we reveal it, let's see how the 2026 Toyota Sienna stacks up by itself. The Toyota Sienna really is the Toyota of minivans — it represents all of the Toyota attributes like reliability, high fuel efficiency, and a lifespan that is likely to be trouble-free and without any excess drama. That's what Toyota buyers want.
The Sienna is powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, putting out 245 horsepower. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is 36 MPG, both city and highway. The entry-level Sienna LE is priced at $42,415 including delivery, processing and handling. As it turns out, the Sienna is the most reliable minivan you can buy (according to J.D. Power).
Now let's introduce our challenger, the 2026 Kia Carnival, whose 3.5-liter, 287-horsepower V6 engine drives the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's 42 more horsepower than the 2026 Toyota Sienna. Its fuel economy, according to EPA estimates, is 18 MPG city and 25 MPG highway, which is, admittedly, substantially less than the Sienna. As to price, the base 2026 Carnival LX undercuts the 2026 Sienna LE, going out the door for $38,935 including the destination fee.
That's a significant savings of about $3,500. This major price difference between the two minivans could purchase more than 800 gallons of gasoline, based on AAA's national average price of around $4 per gallon, as of June 2026.
How does the Carnival perform compared to the Sienna?
Let's start by comparing the performance stats of these two. The Toyota Sienna, with its 245 horsepower and its hybrid powertrain, in a Car and Driver test, achieved a 0-60 time of 7.5 seconds. The Kia Carnival was also tested by Car and Driver, and it did 0-60 mph in a slightly quicker seven seconds, meaning it puts its extra power down rather well. As we found out in our Carnival review, it will change your mind on minivans.
Another important area of comparison is cargo capacity. The Toyota Sienna gives you 33.5 cu ft of space behind its third row, which grows to 75.2 cu ft with the third row folded. Unfortunately, the Sienna's second row can't be removed nor folded flat, but with those seats moved forward, the available space goes up to 101 cu ft. The Sienna can carry either seven or eight occupants, based on the trim level selected.
The Kia Carnival is far superior to the Sienna in terms of cargo hauling ability, with 40.2 cu ft behind its third row of seats, expanding to 86.9 cu ft with the third row folded and providing a massive 145.1 cu ft of space with the second and third rows folded. Seating capacity of the Carnival varies between seven and eight people, again, depending on its trim.
How do the two models compare in terms of standard equipment?
We'll start with the 2026 Sienna LE and its standard equipment, which includes some of the van's coolest features. You get wireless phone charging, remote keyless entry with push-button start, an 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with eight speakers, illuminated vanity mirrors, three-zone automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-adjustable driver's seat, and cloth upholstery. Outside, there's rear window privacy glass, a power liftgate, dual power sliding side doors, 17-inch alloy wheels, and full LED lighting.
Moving to the 2026 Carnival LX, its standard equipment brings you a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker audio system, navigation-based cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, cloth seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote start, over-the-air updates, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. On the outside of the Carnival, there's front and rear parking sensors, heated and power-adjustable side view mirrors, privacy glass, LED lighting, and power sliding rear doors.
The 2026 Carnival LX represents excellent value in a minivan, particularly when compared to the Sienna LE. The Carnival has 42 more horsepower than the Sienna, which provides a notable performance advantage. Even better, the Carnival LX undercuts the Sienna LE on price by a whopping $3,480, while a comparison of their standard equipment comes out fairly even.