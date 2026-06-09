5 Weapons & Vehicles The US Military Operates With XBOX Controllers

A photonics mast is effectively a modern periscope. Rather than going analog, with prisms and mirrors to glimpse what's going on above water, a photonics mast is all digital. It bundles in other functions, too, like antennas and rangefinders. Anyway, a photonics mast will regrettably deprive us of that classic movie depiction of periscopes. You know the one: A frenetic, sweaty sailor in a dark, red-lit command center with their forehead pressed into the viewfinder, swiveling around wildly, searching for enemy ships. Nowadays, the operator can sit back, relax, and control the whole thing with their thumbs.

In this case, they're using an honest-to-god Xbox 360 controller, or at least they used to back in 2017, when this was starting to become the norm on Virginia-class submarines. It seems this wasn't the original design, however. Prior to Xbox controllers, operators had to grin and bear it with an expensive, unintuitive stick controller, and their honest feedback drove the Navy to integrate the cheaper, more familiar control scheme. We imagine people get a bit of whiplash walking onto a submarine that costs billions of dollars and seeing something consumers can buy for the price of a nice lunch.

It's unclear if the Navy continues to use controllers now, 9 years since that news broke. It's possible they've graduated to the FMCU (Freedom of Movement Control Unit), a console-esque controller designed for military purposes. All we can hope is that, whatever solution they choose, it doesn't get stick drift.