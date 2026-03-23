How The US Navy Is Using Gaming Technology For Training

The United States military has long used gaming technology for training, and that's for several reasons. For one, it's relatively inexpensive. It's also tech that most recruits are already familiar with. In February 2026, the U.S. Navy revealed a new way the military would be using this technology: using virtual reality headsets for shipboard and handheld training.

Traditionally, the Navy employed an industrial model, where sailors would travel to schoolhouses for training and return to their units. With onboard virtual reality training that's fully capable of rendering simulations in compact devices, the service is reevaluating its training model. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) demonstrated the utility of such devices using affordable handheld gaming PCs and untethered VR headsets like the HTC Vive XR Elite.

The goal is to accomplish training objectives while limiting cost. It costs the Navy $400 million annually to overcome congestion and delays in its training pipeline, so accommodating training at home stations or aboard vessels would significantly reduce costs. It would also decrease the bottleneck of sailors waiting to attend training that's necessary for their job growth. To that end, the NAWCTSD adapted the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS) 3D® program from 55-inch touchscreens into a VR immersion program as a proof of concept.