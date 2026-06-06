What Is The New Headphones Rule On United Airlines?

To paraphrase a famous superhero, flying is, statistically speaking, the safest way to travel. It is, of course, also one of the more expensive modes of transportation available to travelers. And yes, if you've rolled a suitcase into an airport any time in the past couple of decades, you know travelers are required to adhere to dozens of rules and regulations before they board a plane, and even more while they're up in the air.

Most of those rules are put in place by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the government agencies tasked with overseeing and regulating transportation and civil aviation in the United States, respectively. Apart from the myriad rules drawn up by those factions, many major airlines have added to the list with regulations that their passengers must adhere to in-flight, and yes, you agree to those terms anytime you buy a ticket by way of a "contract of carriage."

United Airlines just added a pretty major new rule to its CoC that requires all passengers to use headphones when enjoying content with audio from a personal device like a laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. The rule is intended to limit environmental noise in the plane's cabin, thereby ensuring a more pleasurable flight for both passengers and crew. Still, you may be surprised just how far United is threatening to go in punishing those who refuse to adhere.