Does Resting Your Hand On The Shifter Wear Out A Manual Transmission?

Resting your hand on a manual transmission's shift lever can definitely wear out certain parts of that transmission. And even though very few cars offer a manual transmission, there are still quite a few drivers who depend on a stick shift to get them around. So if you have been resting your hand on the shifter while you drive, please stop — we will now explain why this is bad for your car.

The shift lever on a manual transmission is connected to a complex mechanism full of moving parts that changes gears whenever you move that lever from one position to another — after disengaging the clutch, of course. The continuous pressure of your hand resting on the shift lever can greatly increase wear on the various parts of the transmission, which should only be subjected to momentary pressure when you shift up or down. These parts include items like selector forks and rotating collars of dog clutches, which have nothing to do with eating utensils or anything canine-related. But by resting your hand on that shift lever, you could end up causing severe wear to the dog clutch collar or even breaking one of the selector forks in the transmission.

Instead of resting your hand on the lever, keep both hands on the steering wheel and reach for the shift knob only when you shift. Change gears, then put your hand back on the wheel. Your transmission will thank you by lasting longer.