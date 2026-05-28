'9 And 3' Is The New '10 And 2' Steering Wheel Rule - And Here's Why

Years ago, we were taught to drive with our hands at the "10 and 2" positions on the steering wheel. This correlated to where the numbers on the face of a clock are located. That meant our left hand was placed at the 10 o'clock position while the right hand latched onto the wheel at the 2 o'clock slot. Steering wheels have come in all shapes and sizes but were generally much larger back in the era before the central hub was packed with an airbag, which wasn't federally mandated until 1998.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, both hands should still be used to grip the wheel, but not at the customary ten o'clock and two o'clock positions we're familiar with. Instead, you should now grab the wheel, gently yet firmly with your fingers (never the palms) on the outside of the steering wheel (never inside the rim), thumbs pointed up at the now standard 9 o'clock and 3 o'clock positions.

Folks who continue to follow that old-school rule of the road are not only showing their age but are also (technically) doing it wrong. To be fair, though, it's hard to unlearn something that driver's ed instructors continually drilled into our heads. Be that as it may, what we were taught has since become outdated, thanks to modern technology and constantly evolving safety features that have now forced people to change where they place their hands on the steering wheel.