What Does EPS Stand For? The Automotive Acronym Explained

Acronyms are common in the automotive space; some are pretty popular, like AWD for All-Wheel-Drive or ABS for Anti-lock Braking System. Others are quite obscure and may be unfamiliar to enthusiasts or professionals.

Take "EPS," for example, an acronym one might come across while browsing through the technical spec sheet of a vehicle. EPS is short for "Electric Power Steering." EPS is a modern alternative to traditional hydraulic power steering systems: Instead of a hydraulic piston filled with pressurized fluid, the electric power steering utilizes an electric motor to help turn the steering rack, assisting the driver in controlling the vehicle.

In earlier times, before driving aids became a core part of the overall driving experience, steering a vehicle was as analogue as it gets, with a rack and pinion system to keep the car pointed in the desired direction. Then there was the traditional hydraulic system, first introduced by Chrysler on a commercial scale with the 1951 Chrysler Imperial. The modern EPS arrived on scene about three decades later, and it was a major breakthrough in automotive handling technology.

