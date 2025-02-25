What Does AWD Lock Mean? (And When To Use It)

The process of driving (especially in a manual transmission) can be a lot to take in at first, but eventually most of us get used to it and all the particulars become a sort of muscle memory. Actually learning about and remembering the purpose of all the buttons, knobs, and warning lights all over the steering wheel and dashboard is much more of a challenge.

In this case, we're focusing on "AWD Lock," which could pop up in a variety of places depending on the car you drive and if AWD is even available. These places include on the steering wheel, a lever attached to the steering wheel, or somewhere on the dash. But if you do see it somewhere in your cone of vision while sitting in the driver's seat, it's definitely something worth knowing about.

"AWD" itself is an abbreviation for all-wheel drive, which has become a fairly common feature in many modern vehicles. "AWD Lock" is sort of an additional mode for AWD that's meant to be used in specific — and often more extreme — conditions than AWD alone would be able to handle.