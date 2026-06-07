How Long Does It Realistically Take To Learn To Drive A Manual Car?

There was a time when manual transmissions were the dominant choice among drivers, with automatic versions lagging behind in terms of efficiency. But things have changed. Today, there are just over two dozen new vehicles that feature a clutch pedal and gear shifter, and there are very few affordable manual cars you can buy new in 2026.

Fortunately, these vehicles remain alive, in part, due to those willing to learn to drive them. However, mastering the controls of a manual car can be daunting. So how long does it take to learn? Well, like anything, it depends on the person. How quickly someone picks up new concepts, how adept they are at multitasking, and how often they practice.

One instructional school, DoveTail Driving, puts the typical time to learn at around 20-30 hours, but admits it's a rough estimate at best. Others around the internet, such as poster dirkaderk on Reddit, stated, "[It] took me a few hours to be able to limp the car around town, then a few months to become smooth in regular driving." According to Gear Junkie, while it varies, a basic understanding of how to operate a manual can be achieved in anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. Beyond that, it's simply a matter of practicing what you learned over and over to get better.