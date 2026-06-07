How Long Does It Realistically Take To Learn To Drive A Manual Car?
There was a time when manual transmissions were the dominant choice among drivers, with automatic versions lagging behind in terms of efficiency. But things have changed. Today, there are just over two dozen new vehicles that feature a clutch pedal and gear shifter, and there are very few affordable manual cars you can buy new in 2026.
Fortunately, these vehicles remain alive, in part, due to those willing to learn to drive them. However, mastering the controls of a manual car can be daunting. So how long does it take to learn? Well, like anything, it depends on the person. How quickly someone picks up new concepts, how adept they are at multitasking, and how often they practice.
One instructional school, DoveTail Driving, puts the typical time to learn at around 20-30 hours, but admits it's a rough estimate at best. Others around the internet, such as poster dirkaderk on Reddit, stated, "[It] took me a few hours to be able to limp the car around town, then a few months to become smooth in regular driving." According to Gear Junkie, while it varies, a basic understanding of how to operate a manual can be achieved in anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. Beyond that, it's simply a matter of practicing what you learned over and over to get better.
What makes learning to drive a manual car difficult?
Whether you're a beginner driver or an experienced one, learning to drive a stick shift forces you to juggle more behind the wheel. Instead of just a gas and brake pedal, you also have a clutch pedal. Then there's a shifter, which has a specific pattern commonly featuring five or six different gears. Finally, you'll need to monitor the tachometer displaying the spinning rate of your engine (as one indication of when to change gears). Something you likely don't pay attention to when driving an automatic.
One of the most difficult lessons to learn is coordinating the clutch and gas pedal correctly when starting out. If you lift off the clutch but don't give it enough gas, the engine sputters and stalls. Conversely, too much gas when releasing the clutch quickly could spin and squeal the tires. It's important to find a balance between the two, which can help a lot, especially when trying to accelerate from a stop on a hill. Of course, there are plenty more beginner tips to learn about manual transmission shifting, including where to practice and when to shift, among others. Training yourself to smoothly handle all of this simultaneously only gets better with more experience behind the wheel.
Why learn to drive a manual car? It seems like too much trouble
There are many reasons to go through the challenging process of learning to drive a stick shift. For instance, driving can be a lot more fun. Have you noticed how many sports cars still offer a manual transmission? A manual remains the analog option, providing you more control over performance. The most powerful manual cars you can buy new in 2026 are made for those who want a deeper connection to their cars. In fact, once you learn to drive a manual, getting behind the wheel of an automatic may feel a bit dull, as there isn't as much for you to do.
Of course, there are more practical reasons to be proficient with a manual transmission. Imagine an emergency scenario where you need to rush someone to a hospital, and the only vehicle available is a manual. The point isn't the specific circumstances, but rather the fact that being able to drive a car regardless of its transmission is a plus.
Or, perhaps you'd like to travel or move abroad. According to an Edmunds study reported by Motor and Wheels in 2023, more than 80% of vehicles purchased in Europe are manual — though this number is rapidly going down due to the rise of electric vehicles. In addition, automatics are considerably higher in price. When renting a car in European destinations, not only are manuals much more plentiful, but if you find an automatic, you're looking at up to 50% higher cost than a stick shift.