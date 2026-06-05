This Toyota Revolutionized The Compact 4WD Pickup Truck

Today, with extremely capable off-road models like the latest Tacoma TRD Pro being the norm, it's easy to overlook just how much Toyota's light-duty pickup trucks have evolved — and how much they've expanded the boundaries of what a "compact" pickup can be. Yes, Toyota trucks have always had a large and loyal following, with their global reputation for reliability and durability reaching meme-like proportions, but there's more to it than that.

In the broader scope of automotive history, the lineage and accomplishments of Toyota's pickups are sometimes overshadowed by long-running, iconic models from other automakers — perhaps because of that aforementioned no-frills, hardworking image. But Toyota completely changed the pickup truck game in the late 1970s when it began offering four-wheel drive on its third-generation Hilux — which in North America was sold simply as the "Toyota Truck".

Having a capable 4x4 system packed into a compact pickup platform not only added a new level of capability not previously seen in the small pickup segment, but it also created an off-road hero that would quickly become beloved by 4x4 enthusiasts around the world. Today, as its design nears 50 years old, the third-generation Hilux/Toyota Truck has unsurprisingly become a highly desirable classic, with clean 4x4 models commanding prices that would once have seemed unimaginable for a "cheap" old Toyota pickup truck.